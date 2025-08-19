Better news this week for the Airbus A350 Freighter following recent downward revisions to the in-development cargo aircraft’s backlog courtesy of lessor Air Lease and Air France-KLM.

Between them, the two customers have scrubbed nine orders for the A350F, with ALC blaming both the late-running of the progamme and a wary cargo market bruised by tariff turmoil for its decision.

While the softening backlog is not ideal, it is far from fatal for the freighter at this stage: the new twinjet has yet to fly and will not be delivered before 2027.

Besides, there is still demand: French transport specialist CMA CGM this week confirmed its air cargo division will be the launch customer for the A350F.

The firm has eight examples on order, making it the third largest customer for the widebody freighter behind Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines and Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease, which each hold firm 10-unit commitments for the twinjet.

Elsewhere in the cargo market, Saudia Cargo said it was introducing a pair of converted A330-300 freighters, which will be operated under a wet-lease by Ireland’s ASL Aviation Holdings.

An initial aircraft from the agreement arrived in Shannon in June following its conversion and is currently being painted in Saudia’s livery ahead of its deployment to the Middle Eastern carrier in the fourth quarter.

Good news too for another Gulf airline, with Air Arabia revealing it will begin taking deliveries from its 120-strong order for A320neo-family jets later this year.

Air Arabia placed the order in late November 2019. At the time it comprised 73 A320neos and 47 A321neos, including 20 long-range A321XLRs.

Airbus’s latest backlog data shows the order composition has slightly altered, to feature 50 A321neos and 70 A320neos. All the aircraft will be powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines.

Meanwhile, an appeal court ruling has gone against Ukraine International Airlines, leaving it facing unlimited liability for the shootdown of a Boeing 737-800 in Iran.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario upheld an earlier verdict that the carrier had failed to prove it was not negligent in allowing the narrowbody to depart Tehran in what was effectively a war zone.

The aircraft took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini airport about 4h after Iranian forces had launched missiles at two Iraqi bases on 8 January 2020. Shortly after take-off the aircraft was attacked by two surface-to-air missiles, causing it to crash with no survivors among those on board.

If the carrier had been absolved of negligence, its damage liabilities would have been limited under the Montreal Convention to around $235,000 per passenger.