With the Paris air show and all its glitz and glamour now in the rear-view mirror, aerospace firms are returning to the day-to-day work of overcoming production problems and heading off threats like those posed by tariffs.

The year is now half over, meaning Boeing should be very close to completing its acquisition of Wichita aerostructures supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

Boeing executives long said they expected to finish the deal at mid-year, but exactly how close is Boeing is to signing final papers? Unclear.

The timeline became more muddled this week when the UK’s competition regulator said it opened an investigation into the deal.

The UK has a stake because Spirit owns manufacturing sites in Belfast and in Prestwick, Scotland – sites that produce components for Airbus and Bombardier jets. While Airbus is poised to acquire the Airbus work, the fate of the other work is unknown. It is possible Boeing could end up the owner; Bombardier has also expressed at least some interest.

The Spirit acquisition is part of Boeing’s broader turnaround plan, which includes efforts to fortify its supply chain and improve product quality.

And by the account of Fitch Ratings, the plan is reaping results. On 30 June, Fitch upgraded its outlook for Boeing to “stable”, essentially meaning Fitch sees no reason Boeing’s credit rating will fall below investment grade anytime soon. The upgrade came as a validation of Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg’s strategy to prioritise fortifying Boeing’s credit score.

News also broke this week that Ortberg picked a new chief financial officer. On 15 August, current CFO Brian West, who has held the job for four years, will step down and be succeeded by former Lockheed Martin CFO Jay Malave. Notably, Malave and Ortberg both used to work at United Technologies and its affiliates; Malave was the firm’s CFO and Ortberg was CEO of subsidiary Collins Aerospace.

Boeing aside, the aerospace sector is again feeling threatened by tariffs. In recent weeks, companies, trade groups and other interested parties – including China – urged the US government not to impose more trade barriers. Their concerns stem from a new US Department of Commerce investigation into how imported aerospace products affect US national security.

Elsewhere in the sector, Honeywell Aerospace is pushing ahead with a makeover through its planned separation from parent Honeywell International, a deal the aerospace division’s CEO Jim Currier tells FlightGlobal will mark the start of a “new era”, letting the company focus resources exclusively on aerospace.

Meanwhile, Canadian business jet maker Bombardier landed an order for 50 Challenger and Global business jets. And Russia’s United Aircraft is making progress developing the Yakovlev MC-21, having started certification flights and having more than 20 aircraft now in various assembly stages. The company has also installed domestically produced interior fittings in one prototype.