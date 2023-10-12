Garuda Indonesia has operated a trial flight with a Boeing 737-800 using a sustainable aviation fuel blend based on palm oil.

The 4 October test involved the aircraft PK-GFX operating a test flight out of Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, according to the airline.

Prior to the flight, ground tests including engine runs were conducted by MRO unit GMF Aero-Asia.

The flight used the Bioavtur J2.4 fuel produced by Indonesian petrochemical company Pertamina.

According to Pertamina’s web site, the fuel is a blend of 97.6% ordinary jet fuel and 2.4% biofuel derived from palm oil. Pertamina has previously tested Bioavtur J2.4 on an Airbus Defence and Space CN235 tactical transport, a type produced locally by Indonesian Aerospace.

The Garuda 737 flight was operated in collaboration with Pertamina and several government agencies. Jakarta has targeted 2060 as the year to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions.

“This is a milestone that we have been waiting for,” says Garuda chief executive Irfan Setiaputra. “This is certainly an optimism for our steps together to realize our big dream of realizing green energy in the Indonesian aviation ecosystem to support Indonesia’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions, projected by 2060.”

He believes that SAF has significant potential to reduce aircraft emissions in Indonesia.