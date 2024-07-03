Airbus has extended a component services contract with HAECO covering most of its commercial aircraft family.

Under the contract, HAECO’s composite services division will undertake radome repair services for A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 aircraft. The MRO work will take place at HAECO’s composites facility in Jinjiang in Mainland China.

The facility also provides services for other components, including nacelles, landing gear doors and fan cases.

Sandra Nieuwenhuijzen, HAECO group director of component and engine services, says: “”With our cutting-edge composites facility in Jinjiang, our expertise in delivering top-of-the-line composite solutions to global customers, and our unwavering commitment to safety, quality and excellence, HAECO is well-positioned to meet Airbus’ stringent standards of uncompromising workmanship and innovative tailored solutions.”

Separately, HAECO extended its line maintenance contract with cargo operator Hong Kong Air Cargo until 2026.

HAECO has been providing line maintenance support since 2017, when the carrier first began operations. In 2022, the MRO provider also signed a base maintenance contract with Hong Kong Air Cargo.