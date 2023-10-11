David Paja has stepped down as chief executive of GKN Aerospace as the UK-headquartered business reshuffles its top management as part of a strategic switch by its parent company Melrose.

He is replaced by Peter Dilnot, currently chief operating officer at Melrose but who is set to become its chief executive in March 2024.

David Paja_September 01, 2021_043-Edit

Source: GKN Aerospace

David Paja has led GKN Aerospace since 2021

Business turnaround specialist Melrose acquired engineering firm GKN in 2018 but earlier this year spun-out the automotive and powder metallurgy divisions into a new listed business called Dowlais.

Combined with previous divestments, the Dowlais spin-out means that the only company Melrose now owns is GKN Aerospace, with its focus now concentrated on the sector.

The two parts of the business will now be consolidated into a publicly listed “pure-play aerospace group”.

Writing on LinkedIn, Paja, who was appointed as chief executive in August 2021, says it has been “a privilege to lead the company through an incredible transformation period”.

Initiatives have included “sharpening the focus at product and programme level, reshaping the industrial footprint and operations, and investing in game-changing technologies to enable the industry path to net-zero emissions,” he says.

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics