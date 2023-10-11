David Paja has stepped down as chief executive of GKN Aerospace as the UK-headquartered business reshuffles its top management as part of a strategic switch by its parent company Melrose.

He is replaced by Peter Dilnot, currently chief operating officer at Melrose but who is set to become its chief executive in March 2024.

Business turnaround specialist Melrose acquired engineering firm GKN in 2018 but earlier this year spun-out the automotive and powder metallurgy divisions into a new listed business called Dowlais.

Combined with previous divestments, the Dowlais spin-out means that the only company Melrose now owns is GKN Aerospace, with its focus now concentrated on the sector.

The two parts of the business will now be consolidated into a publicly listed “pure-play aerospace group”.

Writing on LinkedIn, Paja, who was appointed as chief executive in August 2021, says it has been “a privilege to lead the company through an incredible transformation period”.

Initiatives have included “sharpening the focus at product and programme level, reshaping the industrial footprint and operations, and investing in game-changing technologies to enable the industry path to net-zero emissions,” he says.