French aerospace firm Safran believes it will be strongly positioned for a next-generation single-aisle aircraft as a result of its newly-completed acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s flight-control and actuation business.

It has closed the $1.8 billion acquisition from RTX, simultaneously completing the divestment of its own North American electro-mechanical actuation activities to Colorado-based Woodward.

Safran says the next generation of single-aisle aircraft will have “disruptive architecture features” and be “increasingly electrified” – requiring a “breakthrough” in flight-control and actuation.

It believes it will “meet this challenge” through the combination of Collins’ hydraulic and mechanical actuation capabilities and its own electronic and electro-mechanical expertise.

“[This acquisition] will enable us to deliver a comprehensive offering to our customers and position us extremely well for next-generation aircraft,” says Safran chief Olivier Andries.

The business will be consolidated under Safran’s electronics and defence division from 1 August.

Safran says the two companies’ products are “highly complementary” and give it “well-balanced exposure” across commercial, military and helicopter platforms.

The tie-up had encountered difficulties when the Italian government objected to the sale of Turin-based Microtecnica, before Safran offered commitments to address the concerns.

Safran says the Collins business generated revenues of $1.55 billion last year, and earnings of $130 million, and expects it to generate $50 million in annual pre-tax cost synergies by 2028.

Its North American divestment to Woodward includes horizontal stabiliser trim actuation systems for types including the Airbus A350.

Woodward was also recently selected as supplier for electro-hydraulic spoiler actuation systems for the A350, covering 12 of the 14 spoilers on the twinjet.

It states that the acquisition of the electro-mechanical actuation business from Safran will reinforce its own ability to supply technology to next-generation aircraft.