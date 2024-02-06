The aircraft business of Japan’s Shinmaywa saw its third quarter operating profit improve on increased production volumes for Boeing aircraft and defence ministry work.

The unit saw operating profits rise 42% to Y1.7 billion ($11.4 million) year on year in the three months to 31 December, according to a company financial presentation.

The unit’s net sales grew 35.5% to Y22.5 billion, as orders received grew 8% to Y15 billion. Outstanding orders, however, fell 9.6% to Y25.6 billion.

The depreciation of the Japanese Yen during the year also boosted the unit’s financial performance.

The third quarter saw Shinmaywa’s aircraft business – a major supplier to Boeing and Bombardier – ship 29 shipsets related to the 777/777X programme, compared with 19 a year earlier. Third quarter shipsets for the Boeing 787 were also up, rising to 27 from a year earlier.

Shipsets for the Global 7500 business jets fell to 25 units from 33 a year earlier.

The company produces a range of components for the three types, most prominently the 777’s wing-to-body fairings, the 787’s main wing spar, and the Global 7500’s flaps, spoilers, and slats.

On the defence side, the company also saw an increase in production work related to the US-2 amphibian, which Shinmaywa produces for the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force.

During the quarter, Shinmaywa’s aircraft business accounted for 12.6% of the overall company’s net sales of Y178 billion. The company’s other units produce trucks, environmental systems, industrial machinery, parking systems, and equipment for dealing with large volumes of fluids.