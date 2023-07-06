Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has produced its first 18/19 fuselage section for the Airbus A320neo family, stemming from an agreement at last year’s Farnborough air show.

The section was developed at the company’s Ankara facility, where the it will be produced for the entire narrowbody family, says TAI.

The delivery ceremony for the new 18/19 fuselage section Source: Turkish Aerospace Turkish chief executive Temel Kotil address guests at the ceremony Source: Turkish Aerosapce

In July 2022, at the Farnborough air show, TAI disclosed an agreement with Airbus to produce the A350 freighter’s barrier wall. The pact also included an arrangement for TAI to join the A320neo section 18 shells and section 19 barrel of the aft fuselage.

“In addition to our indigenous products, we continue to focus on new businesses as well,“ says TAI president and chief executive Temel Kotil.

“Within the scope of our long-standing collaboration with Airbus, we are proud to introduce the fuselage we produced at our facilities. I would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues for their exceptional efforts in making timely production decisions in rapidly evolving and demanding situations.”