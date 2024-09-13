Boeing’s machinists’ union in the Puget Sound area will go on strike after members overwhelmingly rejected the terms of a new four-year employment contract.

In a social media post, the International Association of Machinists (IAM) Union District 751 said that 94.6% of union members rejected the contract in a 12 September vote, with 96% in favour of striking.

“The strike will begin at midnight at all designated picket locations,” it states. “All picket gates will be manned at that time.”

The strike is likely to have a major impact on aircraft production in in the Seattle area for commercial programmes such as the 737 Max, 767, 777, as well as military programmes such as the 737NG derived P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and the 767-derived KC-46 tanker.

The strike comes at a bad time for Boeing, which has been grappling with production challenges, particularly on the 737 Max. The strike will also pose an early test for Boeing’s new chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, who has been on the job just over one month.

On 8 September Boeing and the union came to an agreement pending a union vote. The agreement would see 25% increase in workers’ average pay over four years.

The deal also included a commitment by Boeing to build its next new aircraft in the Puget Sound region – but only if Boeing’s board of directors approves the launch of an aircraft during the four-year contract’s term.

Although the IAM had originally called for pay to rise 40%, on 8 September it asked members to accept the 25% proposal, which covers some 33,000 workers, including those represented by IAM’s Washington state District 751 and its W24 division in Portland, Oregon.

Members of District 751 are integral to Boeing production work at Everett, where widebodies are produced, and Renton, where the 737 family is produced. Some IAM members are also found in Boeing Global Services and in corporate jobs.

FlightGlobal has reached out to Boeing for comment.