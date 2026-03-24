Vertical Aerospace maintains it is on track to complete a full transition flight test with its VX4 prototype in the “coming weeks” having seen its previous schedule blown off course by the vagaries of British winter weather.

Detailing the VX4’s flight-test campaign progress as part of a full-year financial update on 24 March, chief engineer Dave King said only the “last few tests” of the transition trials remain, or around 10% of the total.

Vertical has been approaching transition from either end of the envelope: slowing down after a conventional take-off and speeding up following a vertical departure, progressively increasing the tilt angle on the front propellers and stowing or deploying those at the rear.

Flight tests of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype have been taking place from Kemble airfield in southwest England.

Stuart Simpson, Vertical’s chief executive says it will take “literally a handful of flights” to achieve the full-transition milestone.

Although reluctant to commit to a timeline given the unpredictability of the English weather, he says it should be finalised “in the coming weeks”.

Vertical had late last year insisted the completion of piloted transitions – where the eVTOL moves between thrust-borne and wing-borne flight – would be finalised by the end of the first quarter.

However, what King calls a “really rough” winter means that timeline is now impossible to meet: Kemble endured 46 consecutive days of rain in January and February and the VX4’s permit to fly does not allow for flights in wet weather, Simpson points out.

But the completion of the transition manoeuvre could also be a catalyst for the company’s next funding push.

As of 24 March, Vertical held cash and cash equivalents of just $58 million, with another $28 million in tax relief or government grants expected shortly.

Based on its current forecast, the company has sufficient liquidity to “fund operations towards the middle of 2026” but will need “additional capital to continue to fund our ongoing operations beyond that point”, Vertical’s accounts state.

It estimates a capital requirement over the next 12 months of $190-200 million, allowing it to expand its industrial footprint, fly a second VX4 prototype – which recently finished commissioning tests – and then modify it with a hybrid powertrain, and begin building its first of seven Valo certification aircraft.

Although chairman Domhnal Slattery insists Vertical will only “execute” its next round of fund-raising “when it’s the right time for the business and the shareholders”, he concedes the ongoing flight-test campaign will encourage potential strategic investors such as national or regional governments.

“The conversations we are having with strategics is ongoing and have been ongoing for a number of months. But it’s clear that a successful transition will be a catalyst to deepening those conversations and something tangible occurring,” he says.

Or as Vertical’s accounts state: “We have prioritized the completion of our piloted transition test flight campaign and have deferred plans for a significant capital raise through the capital markets until these milestones have been achieved.

“However, subject to market conditions, we remain positioned to execute a capital raise within sufficient proximity of the achievement of such milestones, with internal resources poised for execution.”

Launched in December, Valo is the aircraft that Vertical will bring to market. Initially designed to accommodate four passengers and one pilot, Slattery says that will quickly rise to five and then six seats.

Simpson expects the Valo’s critical design review milestone to be achieved by mid-year, allowing assembly to begin later in 2026; first flight is expected in early 2027.

A timeline included with the results presentation indicates six Valo aircraft will be built in 2027, with the final pre-production example arriving in 2028; certification is anticipated later that year.

Following the recent announcement that UK firm Evolito will be providing the Valo’s electric propulsion units “every single long-term, high-value component” on the aircraft now has a supplier “locked in”, Simpson says.