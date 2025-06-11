As the aerospace industry prepares to descend on Paris for next week’s air show, the two largest producers of turbofans for narrowbody jets have made clear they are following widely divergent paths toward developing powerplants for the next generation of single-aisle passenger jets.

Ahead of the show, GE Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney laid out visions that could scarce be more different.

The bottom line: GE is charging forward with the seemingly riskier plan of developing an open-fan engine it says will deliver significantly better fuel efficiency, while Pratt is putting its money behind an improved and more-efficient variant of its geared turbofan (GTF).

As laid out by FlightGlobal, the reasons those companies chose such differing paths make perfect sense when considered against the firms’ histories and the various factors influencing their technology development plans.

GE and Pratt seem poised at this year’s show to highlight those strategies even though Airbus and Boeing are not expected to bring new narrowbodies to market for at least 10 years.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce has signalled its interest in the narrowbody aircraft turbofan market by revving up development efforts.

It seems plausible that at the Paris show Airbus and Boeing may spend limited time highlighting what comes next, instead focusing on current product line ups and efforts to improve the dependability and speed of their supply and production systems.

Such might be expected, as some customers have recently expressed much more interest in receiving aircraft on time than on hearing about what new products might be available ten years down the road.

That said, Airbus and Boeing have made clear they are quietly progressing with development work.

This week, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said the European airframer remains “fully focused” on preparing to launch a next-generation single-aisle jet by the end of this decade, noting the company has been progressing with numerous related technology development projects.

Airbus is now in “pre-project mode” for the new aircraft, Faury says.

Notably, the company has said its intention to develop a hydrogen-powered airliner will have to wait. Though the technology is feasible, Faury says, factors including the lack of hydrogen-fuel infrastructure, the price of hydrogen and the cost of development would leave such a design uncompetitive against conventional architectures.

Other aerospace companies have also recently throttled back hydrogen ambitions, as described in stories on 5 June and 9 June.