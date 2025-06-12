An Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed on 12 June after taking off from Ahmedabad on a service to London Gatwick.

The aircraft bears registration VT-ANB, and the accident happened in the early afternoon while it was operating flight AI171.

Air India 787-8 crash

Source: Indian TV

Authorities later suggested it was unlikely that any of the 242 people on the aircraft survived the crash, which saw the 787 hit a residiential area.

There were reports of dozens of people being treated for injuries, including those inside a buidling that was hit.

Images on Indian news web sites earlier in the day showed a vast plume of black smoke rising into the sky, while a video circulated appearing to show the aircraft crashing. The weather appeared clear at the time of the incident.

VT-ANB is powered by two GE Aerospace GEnx engines. It was delivered in January 2014.

Prior to the incident, there had been no fatal hull-loss crashes involving a 787 jet.