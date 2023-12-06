Comac’s C919 narrowbody will perform a demonstration flight in Hong Kong, marking the type’s first showcase outside of Mainland China more than a year after certification.

The city’s Civil Aviation Department says the C919 – together with the ARJ21 regional jet – will exhibited at Hong Kong international airport (HKIA) between 12 and 17 December. The C919’s demonstration flight over downtown Victoria Harbour will take place on 16 December, the agency adds.

The event marks the first time the C919 has flown out of Mainland China. The programme – touted by Beijing as a homegrown alternative to Boeing and Airbus narrowbody aircraft – was a regular fixture in Chinese airshows, including the biennial Airshow China in Zhuhai.

The C919 was certificated by Chinese regulators in late-September 2022, and entered commercial service with launch customer China Eastern Airlines in December.

So far, C919 customers comprise Chinese carriers, and Comac has yet to secure an international customer for the type. Meanwhile, the ARJ21 operates with Chinese and Indonesian carriers.

As part of its showcase in Hong Kong, Comac will host meetings with youth groups “to share interesting facts about the knowledge and development of the C919 and the ARJ21 aircraft”, says the CAD.

Fred Lam, CEO of HKIA operator Airport Authority Hong Kong, says: “HKIA is honoured to be the first airport outside the mainland to receive the C919 aircraft. We look forward to deepening collaborations with our partners on the mainland and contributing to the development of a world-class aviation industry for the country.”