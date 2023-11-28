Singapore’s Changi Airport will reopen Runway 2 for operations, amid ongoing airport expansion works.

The airport’s second runway will reopen on 1 December, a move that will see the concurrent closure of Runway 3, says operator Changi Airport Group. Changi closed off Runway 2 in December 2020 for infrastructure works.

Work on the in-development Terminal 5 project is set to resume in 2024, with the mega-terminal ready by the mid-2030s. Terminal 5 will be able to handle up to to 50 million passengers annually when fully operational.

Plans to construct Terminal 5 were first announced in 2013 amid a boom in travel demand, with planning beginning a year later. The Covid-19 pandemic put pause to the construction and prompted a review of the project.