The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested Vietnamese operators to “proactively plan” for their operations – including drafting backup plans – following a spate of operational challenges that has led to fleet ”fluctuations”.

Citing two examples of operational snags, the authority says that it is focused on “reviewing relevant plans and policies” to minimise the impact on travellers.

Issues with the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G have impacted the operations of two major operators: Vietnam Airlines and low-cost carrier Vietjet. Both carriers have had to take an unspecified number of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft out of operations for inspections.

To this end, the authority is requesting airlines to plan for additional aircraft to supplement operations, including taking additional jets on wet lease.

The CAAV also notes that Bamboo Airways’s restructuring – amid financial difficulties – has led to it grounding its fleet of three Embraer E190s, a move aimed at saving costs.

The airline deploys the type on flights from Ho Chi Minh city and Hanoi to the southern island of Con Dao, due to airport infrastructure limitations. Con Dao airport is unable to handle larger narrowbodies like the Boeing 737 or A320.

The suspension of E190 operations means Con Dao loses direct connections to Hanoi, a route only Bamboo operates. The CAAV has directed other Vietnamese operators to “review…and research” plans to restore air links to the island with appropriate aircraft.

The authority has also called on Vietnamese operators to make public alternative travel options should cancellations or delays, “so that passengers have information to arrange appropriate travel itineraries”.