Airbus’s personnel might be entering the traditional French vacation period, marked by the exodus of les aoûtiens, but the airframer’s management is not entirely relaxed, given that its single-aisle engine shortage is likely to persist into the fourth quarter.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury has revived the wry expression ‘gliders’ to describe the mounting number of parked aircraft. But beneath the surface humour there is a sense of frustration that Airbus is heading for another pressured end to the year – the seemingly-perennial backloading exacerbated by the need to deliver aircraft which should have long departed.

“We’re not limited today by availability of staff,” said Faury during a half-year briefing, pointing out that Airbus is sticking with its full-year production plan. “We’re limited by supply. We’ve produced by far more [aircraft] than engines we have to deliver those [aircraft].

“We’ll need lot of availability of people in the back end of the year to continue to produce and deliver what we have to deliver normally – and, on top, deliver the aircraft that will get their engines late.”

Faury might draw a modicum of reassurance from his counterpart at CFM International partner Safran, Olivier Andriès, who told investors that the company was finally observing signs of improvement in the supply-chain.

But with 63% of Airbus’s aircraft delivery target pushed into the second half, CFM’s plan to re-align with the airframer’s production schedule by the end of October – while keeping its airline customers content – is more exacting than either side would prefer.

Airbus has yet to free the A350 from its bottleneck at Spirit AeroSystems – another task pushed onto the end-of-year list – but its widebody programmes will benefit from Rolls-Royce’s injection of optimism regarding progress with durability and time-on-wing programmes for the A350, A330neo and Boeing 787.