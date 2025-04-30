More details about Spirit AeroSystems’ planned break up came to light this week when Airbus confirmed its intention to acquire several Spirit sites, but for less money in return.

The Toulouse airframer now expects to receive $439 million, not the originally indicated $559 million, to take over Spirit’s A350 fuselage-production sites in North Carolina and France, its A350 and A320 work in Scotland and its A220 wing production site in Belfast.

Airbus also plans to acquire A220 mid-fuselage work in Belfast, unless a third-party were to acquire that activity – a prospect that has a workers’ union lobbying against the operation being broken up.

Airbus is taking on the work as part of an agreement spurred by Boeing’s plan to acquire Spirit, which derives about half its revenue from 737 fuselage production. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

The other large airframer – Boeing – made headlines by disclosing plans to stop working with NASA to develop the X-66 truss-braced-wing demonstrator – an aircraft that had been viewed as helping Boeing evaluate a design that might inform its next clean-sheet commercial aircraft. X-66 was to be a modified MD-90.

Boeing is now shifting workers from the X-66 programme to its Boeing Commercial Airplanes division to focus on completing certification of the 737 Max 7 and Max 10, and the 777-9.

Additionally, Boeing intends to modify its work with NASA to specifically target developing long, thin wings – the type that had been planned for X-66. The move suggests Boeing might have found the truss-braced architecture unsuitable for a production aircraft. Why remains unclear.

Boeing also on 23 April disclosed losing $31 million in the first quarter, a big year-on-year improvement. And Boeing executives say they expect minimal impact from newly imposed tariffs.

US electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation made news by completing “transition” flights of its prototype aircraft with a pilot onboard. Previous such flights, which involve the aircraft transitioning from vertical to forward flight, had been completed with the aircraft being piloted remotely.

Another US start up, JetZero, has landed a major partner with United Airlines, which says it has invested an undisclosed sum in the developer under an agreement that defines a “path” for United to possibly – at some point and only if United’s “operating requirements” are met – to order up to 100 of the blended-wing-body aircraft JetZero is working to bring to market.

Details are murky but the agreement appears far from a firm order – though it did generate headlines for both firms.

Also in the USA, an effort to modernise air traffic control has gained momentum, with a House of Representatives’ committee proposing a bill that would provide $15 billion for the effort.

On the safety front, Indian investigators say pilots of an Alliance Air ATR 72-600 turboprop felt unusual vibrations and that the aircraft sank in heavy rain before hitting approach lights last October.