After months of abuse from industry rivals and senior leaders within the US Army, Airbus has launched a public defence of its UH-72A Lakota helicopter.

In an exclusive interview with FlightGlobal, the director of Washington operations for Airbus US Space & Defense says much of the criticism levelled against the H145 derivative can be cheaply and easily remedied.

“Right there, on the cyclic where your thumb kind of rests comfortably, is a round little switch,” says Stephen Burns. “From that, you can go from all of the stability and autopilot on to off – period. Just like that – no cost, no effort – from full augmentation to none.”

An informational video released by Airbus in July shows this feature in action.

But why does the ability to dial down or disable the augmentation system matter so much?

It is because several of the US Army’s top generals, including the chief of aviation and vice-chief of staff, have suggested the UH-72A and its automated pilot assistance features are to blame for a rise in serious accidents and what they describe as a general decrease in the competency of new pilots.

The H145-derived UH-72A has only been the US Army’s primary rotary-wing flight trainer aircraft since 2020, but earlier this year service leaders indicated they have soured on the type – calling it overly automated, over-engined, and generally unsuited to the trainer role.

Rival manufacturers have piled on, capitalising on the rare public attack by uniformed officials to further castigate the Lakota and boost their own alternatives for a replacement effort first suggested in 2024.

Although Airbus has argued against the claims for months, the airframer has seemingly shifted from a defensive to an offensive mindset when it comes to narrative control.

Burns, who formerly flew Sikorsky UH-60s in the US Army and commanded a helicopter battalion, noted to FlightGlobal that the UK military is well-served by its H145 trainers – which are notably operated with the Stability Augmentation System (SAS) disengaged.

London is apparently satisfied with the type, adding to the existing fleet of seven trainers in 2024 with an order for six more H145s to serve frontline missions. The first of those rotorcraft was delivered earlier this year.

Adding to the push back, a source within Airbus speaking on the condition of anonymity tells FlightGlobal that the US Army has not explored incorporating the SAS cut-off capability into its own flight school curriculum.

Airbus has also cited the UH-72A’s sterling safety record in the trainer role, with no fatal accidents over five years and 800,000 flight hours as the US Army’s primary rotorcraft trainer.

The drama is heightened by the high stakes of the army’s decision: the Lakota replacement effort (known formally as Flight School Next) is likely to be the only open rotorcraft competition within the world’s largest helicopter operator for quite some time.

Read our full story on the UH-72A’s defenders and critics here.

In Europe, Poland has committed to a major modernisation of its legacy fighter force of Lockheed Martin F-16C/Ds, while NATO headquarters is apparently wavering on its plan to field a fleet of Boeing E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control jets.

And in one of the week’s most bizarre stories, a non-pilot passenger accidentally ejected from a US Air National Guard Boeing F-15D fighter while still on the tarmac.

Find those stories and more at FlightGlobal.com, along with our new FlightGlobal Focus podcast! The inaugural episode features a lengthy analysis by our defence reporting team of the May air battle between India and Pakistan.

New episodes will publish every Monday and Friday, covering a range of topics from the worlds of defence, aerospace, and airlines.