If day one of the Dubai air show belonged to Boeing, then on day two Airbus was in the ascendance, with the European airframer unveiling a pair of orders from carriers in the region covering much of its commercial range.

Etihad Airways signed for 25 Airbus widebodies, including its first orders for the A330neo.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will take six A330-900s directly from Airbus, alongside seven more A350-1000s – bringing its total commitments for the type to 27 – and three more A350Fs, which takes its orderbook for the Freighter to 10. It will also receive nine further A330-900s from lessor Avolon.

Meanwhile, Flydubai confirmed plans to take 150 Airbus A321neo twinjets in a further significant shift in its fleet strategy.

The airline expects to take delivery of the first example in 2031, FlightGlobal understands.

Speaking during an event at the Dubai air show, Flydubai chair Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the order agreement – still a memorandum of understanding – was the fifth placed by the carrier since it emerged in 2008.

But he adds that the agreement is “a very special one for us” because its marks the first time the airline has taken Airbus jets.

Airbus Helicopters also scored a deal from Morocco for 10 H225Ms for combat search and rescue missions.

And if there was an enduring theme at the Dubai air show it was around the durability of engines in harsh operating environments.

While the broader industry has seen problems with time-on-wing for the latest generation of powerplants, the issue is particularly acute in the Middle East’s hot and sandy conditions.

Indeed, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, GE Aerospace and CFM have all pledged to improve the durability of their engines.

Elsewhere, Lockheed Martin was staying tight-lipped over President Trump’s signal that he will approve a sale of F-35s to Saudi Arabia.