Manufacturer has fabricated composite components for the new freighter’s wings as it progresses toward 2028 entry-into-service target

Boeing has started production of its first 777-8 freighter by drilling the first hole into a wing spar as it works towards the first aircraft delivery in 2028.

About 100 teammates were at Boeing’s 777X Composite Spar Shop at its Everett complex in the US state of Washington for the milestone occasion, reported FlightGlobal sister publication Air Cargo News.

Operator Casey McDowell, who was at the controls, said: “You don’t forget these moments. Having our team together as we got underway on this airplane was special.”

Earlier this month, the aircraft manufacturer said it had created the first spar – the long beam that provides critical load-bearing support for the first 777-8F wing.

Teams at the Composite Wing Center have fabricated spars, skin panels and stringers.

Each of the 777-8 Freighter’s wings have two spars – front and rear – that measure 33m (108ft) long and weigh, combined, 1,134kg (2,500lb). The pair of spars require 392 miles (630km) of carbon fibre tape to fabricate.

When completed, Boeing will move the spars to its main Everett factory where it will assemble the finished wings.

The 777-8F was originally anticipated to come to market in 2027, but in October 2024, Boeing announced it would delay launch until 2028.

Customers have ordered 59 777-8Fs since Boeing launched the programme in 2022, with Qatar Airways being launch customer.