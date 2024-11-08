The Falkland Islands government has signed a letter of intent with Britten-Norman covering the acquisition of four BN-2 Islander utility aircraft.

Valued at $9.75 million, the four aircraft would further modernise the fleet of the Falkland Islands Government Aviation Service (FIGAS).

FIGAS Islander-c-Britten-Norman

Source: Britten-Norman

New Islanders will be used to modernise FIGAS fleet

FIGAS previously ordered two examples of the piston-twin with one already in service.

Its five-strong Islander fleet is used for a variety of missions, including commuting, air ambulance, logistics and environmental monitoring.

All the new aircraft will be built at Britten-Norman’s UK final assembly facility, located at Bembridge on the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast.

Britten-Norman recently gained new investment and ownership in the form of Beechlands Enterprises that will enable it to scale up the manufacturing operation in the UK.

