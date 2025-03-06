RTX has become the latest aerospace supply to partner with budding blended-wing-body developer JetZero, saying its Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney (P&W) divisions will aid JetZero’s bid to bring a new passenger jet to market.

P&W will contribute by providing PW2040 turbofans to the project and by helping integrate the engines into the aircraft, RTX said on 6 March.

The engine maker’s PW2000 family of turbofans power Boeing 757s, while a military derivative powers the US Air Force’s Boeing-made C-17 heavy lifter.

Additionally, RTX says Pratt & Whitney Canada will aid JetZero’s effort by supplying its APS3200 auxiliary power unit to the blended-wing-body aircraft.

“Collins Aerospace will design and build nacelle structures, including the inlet, fan cowl and fan duct, in addition to fairings and engine support structure,” RTX says.

Long Beach, California-based JetZero is developing a conceptual blended-wing-body demonstrator called the Z4. The aircraft will have twin turbofans mounted on the top of its aft fuselage. JetZero is aiming for first flight in 2027.

It envisions the demonstrator as informing its development of a passenger jet that could burn half as much fuel of today’s aircraft. It estimates such an aircraft could have 5,000nm (9,260km) of range and carry 200-250 passengers.

Blended-wing-body aircraft have wide, non-cylindrical fuselages that curve and blend into the aircraft’s wings, allowing the entire structure, not just the wings, to create lift. The concept shares features with both traditional tube-and-wing designs and so-called “flying wings”.

News of RTX’s involving comes the day after Delta Air Lines said it will assist JetZero with operational and cabin-design input.