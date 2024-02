Icelandair Group swung to a full-year net profit of $11 million for 2023, despite volcanic activity contributing to a deeper loss in final three months of the year.

The 2023 profit was driven by a 20% increase in revenue to $1.5 billion, and came after a loss of $6 million 2022. The group’s full-year operating profit was $21 million, while it saw “record high” unit revenues and a 17% rise in passenger numbers to 4.3 million.