Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan has stepped down from the airline’s leadership team.

Morgan, who is also the airline’s chief pilot, will leave his management role in early 2025 as the airline looks to find a replacement.

Following his departure, Morgan will return to the flight deck, where he continues to operate Air New Zealand’s Airbus A320 family fleet.

He joined the airline in 1985 as a pilot, before becoming part of the airline’s flight operations team in 1996. Morgan has held the position of chief operational integrity and safety officer since 2006, overseeing flight operations, as well as people safety and sustainability functions.

“David has given a lifetime of service to Air New Zealand and across nearly four decades has been at the helm through the highest of highs and some of the toughest periods in the airline’s history,” the airline states.

Morgan’s departure is the latest leadership shake-up within Air New Zealand – in June the Star Alliance operator announced the departure of its chief corporate affairs officer as part of a “wider review of costs”.