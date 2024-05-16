Japan’s Skymark Airlines generated an operating profit of Y4.6 billion ($29 million) in its 2023 financial year, up 35.2% from a year earlier.

Revenue for the 12 months ended 31 March grew 22.9% to Y104 billion, according to the carrier’s financial results.

The recognition of gains on foreign currency denominated assets helped push ordinary profits double to Y7 billion. In Japan, ordinary profit is calculated by adjusting operating profits with non-operating income and expenses.

The carrier says that during the year the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Strong passenger demand is expected to continue, due to the shift of travellers to domestic travel due to the weak yen and an increase in tourists visiting Japan,” says the carrier.

Still, the carrier says it faces a challenging environment going forward. The weak yen has raised costs, which is coupled with rising energy prices and global inflation.

These factors helped push operating expenses up 23.3% year on year to Y93 billion.

Skymark says it carried 7.9 million passengers, up 13.2% from a year earlier.

The carrier adds that its prospects are good, especially given its slots at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, which positions it well benefit from leisure and inbound demand.

As of 31 March, Skymark’s cash and cash equivalents stood at Y22.3 billion, down from Y27 billion a year earlier.