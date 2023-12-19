One of the most notable aspects of the improved financial performance Air France-KLM has enjoyed since the pandemic is the extent to which Air France is contributing to the group’s bottom line.

Netherlands operator KLM has outperformed its larger French sister carrier in terms of profit margins since the carriers came together. As a slide from the Air France-KLM investor day in 2019 shows, KLM reported a higher operating margin than Air France throughout the last decade – with the gap in performance widening over the second half of that period.

Even in 2022, a far from easy year for KLM given the operational problems at its home Amsterdam Schiphol airport, the Dutch carrier’s operating margin of 6.6% was still more than double the 3% of Air France.

However, work to simplify the business, notably reducing cost complications attached to a wide-ranging fleet set-up, and an improved labour environment has seen Air France fortunes improve further this year.

For the first nine months of 2023 Air France-KLM’s operating margin reached 7.8%. Notably Air France was fractionally above this level at 7.9%, while KLM was below it at a margin of a 7.4%.

Air France and KLM nine-month financials (2023) Revenue (€m) Operating profit (€m) Operating margin Source: Air France-KLM Air France 13,966 1,107 7.9% KLM 9,058 668 7.4% Air France-KLM Group 22,612 1,769 7.8%

Air France-KLM has earmarked €700 million ($763 million) contributions from each of its network carriers as part of the wider group goal to improve operating profit by €2 billion over the next five years and to deliver a group operating margin of over 8%.

”The reason why at Air France we are not aiming for a much higher target is because so much has been done at Air France,” said group chief executive Ben Smith, in unveiling the new targets at an investor day on 14 December. “Yes, there is a lot more to do, but at KLM we think we can go even further. But at Air France, we would be pushing for higher if we hadn’t done so much to date.”

The improved contribution of the French national carrier should help ease what has sometimes seemed a fractious relationship between the airlines over the years.

”I think as the margins start to converge, it really helps with internal culture,” says Smith. ”In the past when you have Air France, which was really not performing at its potential, and you had KLM over-performing, it’s not so easy to get teams to work together and aligned when the results aren’t at the same level. So that definitely does help.”

Certainly relative industrial peace is helping Air France. Anyone needing a reminder of how troubled the French carrier’s labour relations have been in the past need only recall the sight in 2015 of two Air France executives making their escape during a stand-off in 2015, with angry workers ripping the shirts from their backs.

One sign of an improved labour relationship highlighted by Smith is the 2020 deal with Air France pilots union SNPL, which removed a cap on Transavia France fleet operations. That deal cleared the path to it taking on domestic flights from the network carrier. Smith notes two previous deals, under which Transavia was able to operate first 14 and then 40 aircraft, were both only achieved against the backdrop of strike action.

”To get to unlimited (fleet] without any labour action and actual full alignment with 80% ratification was a big win on our front,” he says.

”We have the highest engagement levels that we have seen from our pilots at Air France right now,” Smith adds.

”When I arrived here in 2018, I believe that the relationship between management and Air France pilots was probably the worst in the western world, and I would say now, after 33 years in this business, I can confidently say that it’s the best in the world.

”So I would be very surprised if we would have a change in that relationship in the mid-term,” he says. ”It’s not something we take for granted, it’s something we put a lot of effort into it. It does take a lot of effort, but we have great alignment with our pilots.”