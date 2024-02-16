With the availability of new aircraft continuing to be a sore point for many airlines around the world, Airbus released its latest delivery target this week.

The European airframer unsurprisingly looks in better shape than its US competitor, given the latter’s high-profile struggles with its Max programme in particular.

In handing over 735 aircraft last year, Airbus beat its target by 15 or so jets. This year it expects to deliver 800, it said on 15 February.

Airbus had said in January that the supply-chain challenges that were weighing on production levels are subsiding.

Broader challenges remain, with the manufacturer saying this week that the A321XLR – an important new aircraft for many airlines, given its extended range capabilities – is now likely to enter service in the third quarter of 2024, rather the second.

Notably, even if Airbus were to meet its target this year, it would be 63 aircraft short of its production level achieved in the last pre-Covid year, 2019.

Given that its net orders of 2,094 aircraft last year were a record, supply has a way to go to catch up with demand.

That is certainly the case at Boeing, whose customers have less clarity on the demand outlook, given the OEM has not named a target for 2024 amid a recognition that it needs to focus on quality over quantity.

Unhelpfully for airlines, there have also been mixed messages regarding just how many Max jets the airframer is producing.

On 13 February, Boeing chief financial officer Brian West clarified that the company’s actual 737 production rate is less than the 38-per-month rate cited by Boeing chief executive David Calhoun in January.

“Right now we have a 38-per-month cycle that the supply chain is cycling to,” West said during an investor conference hosted by TD Cowen.

Boeing’s output in the first half of 2024 “will be lower than that because… we have lots of things to focus on in terms of keeping the airplanes in positions longer, so that we can incorporate all of the learnings that we are finding”, he adds.

The airframer delivered 528 aircraft in 2023, hitting a target that it had revised downwards in October. That output compares favourably with 2019, when it delivered just 380 jets amid the global grounding of Max aircraft, but is still way down on the 806 it delivered in 2018.

The duopoly on commercial aircraft production and the packed orderbooks at Airbus and Boeing mean airlines often have limited power to do much about speeding up deliveries.

That is a frustration as traffic growth settles into pre-Covid patterns.

The scale of that potential growth was outlined by airports body ACI World on 14 February when it became the latest stakeholder to forecast that global passenger traffic is set surpass 2019 levels this year, before doubling by 2042 and seeing 2.5-fold increase by 2052.

A big chunk of that growth relies on the airframers keeping their sides of the bargain on production levels.