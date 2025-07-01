Wizz Air’s UK operation appears poised to name a new managing director, with Marion Geoffroy stepping down.

The budget carrier established the operation in 2017 to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Geoffroy was appointed to the top post at the division in August 2021, having previously served as Wizz Air’s general counsel and chief corporate officer.

In a public filing to the UK’s corporate registry, Wizz Air UK states that Geoffroy’s directorship ends effective 1 July.

Under Geoffroy’s leadership the carrier, which has an all-Airbus A321neo fleet, has expanded to 19 aircraft and took delivery of Wizz Air’s first long-range A321XLR earlier this year.

She highlighted cockpit diversity as a key issue after her appointment, and the UK division is credited with having the highest proportion of female pilots – over 7.7% – among Wizz Air’s various operating entities.

Wizz Air has not confirmed the identity of a successor to Geoffroy.

According to a separate simultaneous registry filing, Wizz Air corporate and ESG officer Yvonne Moynihan has been appointed as a Wizz Air UK director from 1 July, although it is not apparent whether this is a related measure.