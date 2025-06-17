This week, FlightGlobal’s full defence team is reporting from the Paris air show, as the aerospace industry gathers for its biggest event of the year.

Early highlights have included a first look at the ultimate evolution of the Dassault Aviation Rafale, with the fighter’s future F5 standard to potentially feature the use of range-extending conformal fuel tanks. The type also starred in the flying display in its current guise.

Lockheed Martin, meanwhile, is near the finishing line in the delayed process to clear its Technical Refresh 3 update for the F-35. Just one activity remains to be signed off before the new configuration is cleared for combat use, while deliveries of the stealth fighter approach the 1,200-unit mark.

Also in the combat air arena, we have reports about fighter programme activities at Hindustan Aeronautics and Korea Aerospace Industries – with more to come from the likes of Boeing, Turkish Aerospace and Eurofighter.

A diplomatic spat emerged on the opening day of the event, however, as the show’s organisers sealed off the exhibits of several Israeli companies. At dispute was the display of “offensive weapons” by participants including Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael.

You can find all our coverage from the show here – notably, all of FlightGlobal’s content will be free to access for this week only.

Keep up to speed on all our defence coverage by visiting our landing page.