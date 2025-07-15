Initial revelations might have established the basic technical reason for the Air India Boeing 787 accident, but a frustrating ambiguity persists over the circumstances of a dual-engine fuel cut-off that led to the crash.

While appearing to provide substantial detail about the accident, at least at first glance, the preliminary findings generate more questions than they answer.

They hint at the possibility of inadvertent fuel-switch activation – without elaborating on its likelihood – while also offering an out-of-context paraphrasing of a brief exchange between the pilots which could be interpreted in a variety of ways, from genuine bewilderment to a blunt accusation of deliberate action.

This point, in particular, has rattled Indian cockpit crew representatives who are expressing dismay over the direction of the inquiry, and insisting on greater transparency.

Still unclear is whether the inquiry understands more about the situation than it has disclosed, particularly regarding details of the pilots’ conversations, the status of the fuel switches, and any aspects of the flight which were out of the ordinary.

Away from the intense focus on events in India, US president Donald Trump’s haphazard approach to tariffs continues to generate consternation, with Brazil and the European Union among the targets for harsh duty penalties.

Brazil is facing a 50% levy while the threat of a 30% tariff on the EU would “disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains”, according to the European Commission, although any potential impact on Embraer and Airbus has yet to become clear.

Conversion specialist Israel Aerospace Industries is embarking on a programme to modify the Boeing 767 into a firefighting platform, while progress with conversions of another sort – conventional engines to low-emission powertrains – continues, with projects for hybrid-electric Beech King Airs as well as De Havilland Dash 8s with hydrogen fuel cells.