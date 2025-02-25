All Nippon Airways spread the love around on 25 February when it revealed plans to acquire as many as 77 jets produced by Airbus, Boeing and Embraer.

The news marks a major early 2025 win for all three airframers, with ANA saying it intends to order for 27 A321neos, 15 E190-E2s, 18 787-9s and eight 737 Max 8s. It also has or plans to secure options covering possible orders for another five E190-E2s and four Max 8s.

The move comes as the world’s aircraft manufactures continue grappling to hike production amid longstanding supply chain shortages.

But in other positive news, Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg said recently, “Supply chain on the 737 is in good shape”, adding that the company expects to hike 737 production to 38 jets monthly this year, and possibly beyond that rate pending Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Boeing’s progress under Ortberg has left analysts optimistic about the company’s recovery, with a sense that Boeing is now “shifting back toward an engineering and quality company”, Michael Aplin, consulting leader at Patriot Industrial Partners tells FlightGlobal. Other analysts agree that Boeing appears on the upswing.

In other news affecting the US airframer, Dominican Republic carrier AraJet is now expanding, with plans to begin operating five more 737 Max 8s, leased from Singapore’s BOC Aviation.

But industry troubles remain, with one-third the global fleet of Pratt & Whitney PW1000G-powered jets now grounded – most of them being A320neo-family types, and most down likely due to recall-related engine maintenance. Indeed, Mexican discount airline Volaris said on 24 February that it is averaging 30 Airbus A320neo-family jets out of service.

Also on the engine front, Russia’s United Engine has started delivering serially-produced domestic powerplants – the Aviadvigatel PD-14 turbofans – for the Yakovlev MC-21 programme.

Additionally of note, days ago, after a protracted financial struggle, ailing German air taxi developer Lilium Aerospace finally succumbed, revealing it had run out of funding options and had filed for insolvency.