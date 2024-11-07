Analysis

New CEO Greg Anderson wants to restore ‘Allegiant of old’ and grow out-and-back network

By 2024-11-07T21:21:00

Greg Anderson

Recently installed chief executive Greg Anderson, who has stepped into the shoes of longtime CEO Maurice Gallagher, recently told Airline Business in Las Vegas that the carrier finally sees a path forward. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or start your free trial now to access unlimited content for two weeks.

TRY FREE FOR TWO WEEKS
Understand the data that matters in the airlines industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
MT Fleets

Airline financial, traffic, and fleet data

Analysis

Analysis of latest industry developments

Interviews

Interviews with top airline CEOs

Rankings

Rankings of the world’s largest airlines

Newsletter

Weekly Airline Business Agenda email

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE