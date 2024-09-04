Q2 2024 performance report for benchmark European airlines

Full second-quarter 2024 data from Airline Business’s benchmark airlines in Europe shows the region’s carriers comfortably in profit at an aggregate level, albeit operating and net profits both fell by more than $1.3 billion year on year
