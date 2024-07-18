United plans to stay ‘ahead of the curve’ by lowering fourth-quarter capacity: CEO

With much of the US airline industry scrambling to respond to a market flooded with excess passenger capacity, United Airlines’ chief executive Scott Kirby stopped just short of saying “I told you so”.
