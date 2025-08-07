IATA director general Willie Walsh has warned of higher costs for the airline sector as it moves towards net zero emissions by 2050, which will come at odds with its “wafer-thin” profit margins.

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), where airlines pin most of carbon reduction hopes on, remain in low supply – and therefore costly. IATA data shows that in 2025, just 2 million tonnes (2.6 billion litres) of SAF will be produced, making up less than 1% of global fuel supply.

Speaking at a roundtable in Singapore in July, Walsh reiterated his criticism of the European Union’s sustainable aviation fuel mandate, which he said will add to airline costs – given low production levels – and is difficult to achieve.

Under the RefuelEU Aviation regulation, fuel companies are mandated to supply a 6% SAF blend across EU airports by 2030 as a weighted increase, with notable increases at five-year periods up to 70% of all fuel by 2050.

IATA was “reluctant” to support the “idea of short-term targets” on SAF, given the low levels of production currently. Instead, he said the association believes governments should “assess the current production…and then set a target relevant to the production”.

Added Walsh: “Mandating the use of a product that isn’t available doesn’t lead to any environmental benefit.”

To meet the target, IATA notes that some airlines have “resorted to buying SAF from outside the EU”, a move Walsh says “doesn’t make an awful lot of sense”.

“The idea that you’re buying sustainable fuel and then transporting it to use in Europe isn’t the right way to do it, because you’re clearly increasing the carbon footprint of that fuel as a result of the transportation costs,” he added.

It is not just sustainable fuels that could cost more for airlines. IATA also estimates that CORSIA – ICAO’s carbon reduction scheme – will add about $1 billion to airline costs this year.

That amount is set to increase to $5 billion in 2030 and around $15 billion by 2035, said Walsh.

“There is no way that these costs can be absorbed by the industry, and ultimately, they will find their way [onto consumers], which will lead to higher fares,” Walsh warned.

Still, the director-general is confident that the sector can meet its ultimate goal of reaching net-zero emissions in 2050. SAF will be a “clear opportunity” for many Asia-Pacific nations, because of the “resources available” to produce sustainable fuels.