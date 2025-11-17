As the Dubai air show kicks off, speculation centres on whether there will be the usual flurry of order announcements led by local carriers Emirates and Etihad.

Chatter suggests Emirates is lining up another agreement for Airbus A350s, although whether this will be for more -900s or the larger -1000 remains to be seen.

Emirates has previously declined to order the A350-1000 citing concerns about the durability of its Rolls-Royce XWB-97 engines.

Rolls-Royce has committed to a durability enhancement programme on the XWB-97 which will enter service in 2028.

But it is unclear whether the promising results to date are enough to satisfy Emirates’ doubts.

Indeed, if Emirates does order A350s, there is a strong chance that they will be for -900s but with conversion rights for the -1000, almost as a placeholder in Airbus’s production system.

Emirates, of course, is a customer for the serially delayed Boeing 777X, now expected to arrive in 2027.

Speaking ahead of the show, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stephanie Pope confirmed the widebody twin had gained regulatory approval for the next stage of certification flight testing.

While acknowledging the disappointment of the latest delay, Pope maintains customer support for the programme: “They still believe in the airplane; they still want the airplane,” she says.

Elsewhere, the UAE’s Al Fursan aerobatic display team is making its first Dubai air show appearance flying Chinese-produced Hongdu L-15 advanced jet trainers.

The new assets have been introduced in place of the team’s previous Leonardo-supplied Aermacchi MB-339s. The Al Fursan display involves seven examples of the twin-engined L-15.