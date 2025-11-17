As the Dubai air show kicked off, speculation centred on whether there would be the usual flurry of order announcements led by local carriers Emirates and Etihad.

Chatter suggested Emirates was lining up another agreement for Airbus A350s, either for more -900s or the larger -1000. But it was to Boeing that the carrier turned on the first morning, signing for another 65 777-9s.

In addition – and perhaps more critically for Airbus – Emirates is also pressing for a feasibility study into the -10, a further stretch of the 777X. It would seem to position the notional -10 as a long-term replacement for its A380 fleet and pose a conundrum for Boeing’s European rival on a stretch of its A350.

Emirates could still come back to Airbus for A350s, but has previously declined to order the -1000 citing concerns about the durability of its Rolls-Royce XWB-97 engines.

Rolls-Royce has committed to a durability enhancement programme on the XWB-97 which will enter service in 2028.

But it is unclear whether the promising results to date are enough to satisfy Emirates’ doubts.

Indeed, if Emirates does order A350s, there is a strong chance that they will be for -900s but with conversion rights for the -1000, almost as a placeholder in Airbus’s production system.

Even though Emirates has doubled down on its 777X committement, it is still dealing with delays to the big twin, which is now expected to arrive in 2027.

But there is progress on this front too. Speaking ahead of the show, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stephanie Pope confirmed the widebody twin had gained regulatory approval for the next stage of certification flight testing.

While acknowledging the disappointment of the latest delay, Pope maintains customer support for the programme: “They still believe in the airplane; they still want the airplane,” she says.

Elsewhere, the UAE’s Al Fursan aerobatic display team is making its first Dubai air show appearance flying Chinese-produced Hongdu L-15 advanced jet trainers.

The new assets have been introduced in place of the team’s previous Leonardo-supplied Aermacchi MB-339s. The Al Fursan display involves seven examples of the twin-engined L-15.