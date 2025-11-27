While there remains much work to be done in advancing the airline sector’s sustainability goals – and with the clock fast ticking down – IATA has reiterated its call for greater collaboration, not least among governments and the industry.

At the IATA World Sustainability Symposium 2025, the association’s leadership also pointed to the Asia-Pacific region as being one of the “generators of solutions” for airline decarbonisation.

It is perhaps a fitting observation, given the fact that the annual meeting was held in October in Hong Kong – the first time it has been held in Asia.

IATA director-general Willie Walsh notes the “increasing traction” in the discourse in Asia surrounding sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and sustainable aviation as a concept.

“I think what we’re seeing in recent years is increasing traction in Asia…[with] many economies starting to move in the right direction. We’re seeing SAF production and SAF infrastructure, supply chain infrastructure taking shape… in [countries like] Singapore, Korea, Japan,” Walsh says.

Several Asian states are already taking steps in advancing their SAF strategies.

Most noticeably, Singapore has introduced the world’s first SAF levy on all departing flights from the city, to fund bulk SAF procurement. The levy – applicable also to cargo as well as business and general-aviation flights – kicks in for tickets booked in April for travel from October.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will target 1-2% SAF consumption for all flights departing the city by 2030. Plans are also being floated to build a SAF blending facility in Hong Kong, as part of efforts to shore up its SAF industry chain, with help from its Mainland Chinese counterparts.

Malaysia is preparing to begin domestic SAF production using feedstocks such as used cooking oil and palm oil mill effluent in Johor.

Speaking at the symposium, IATA leadership emphasised the need to “level the playing field” between different jurisdictions, amid concerns that SAF policies are becoming “increasingly nationalistic” – a move that could distort competition between airlines.

For IATA’s Walsh, he agrees that having the right policies is more crucial in advancing the sector’s sustainability goals.

He notes: “I remain optimistic that we can do this, but I do think it’s important that we need to evaluate as we’re going along… and also acknowledging that we might make mistakes [along the way], and correcting those mistakes.”