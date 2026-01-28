On 27 January it became clear that Boeing’s problems are not solved.

Better, yes. Much better. But issues remain.

Thankfully, these aren’t safety issues. Rather, they are issues of the technical kind; the kind that the fine engineers at Boeing and GE Aerospace will almost surely be able to fix.

Speaking during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg revealed that another problem with the years-delayed 777-9 certification programme has cropped up. This time, the issue involves the type’s GE9X turbofan – specifically, “a potential durability issue”, Ortberg says, adding that Boeing and GE are now working to understand the “root cause and corrective actions”.

Critically, the Boeing chief says the issue has not forced Boeing to halt its 777-9 certification programme, nor to give up on its plan to deliver the first 777-9 in 2027.

GE adds that it is supporting Boeing with an “on-wing inspection programme” as flight testing continues.

The topic of the 737 Max 7 and Max 10 – also both not yet certificated – also came up during the call, with Ortberg mentioning that Boeing is still working with the FAA to achieve approval of a redesigned engine anti-ice system – a system Boeing needed to revise due to an overheating issue with the original system.

Even so, Ortberg says he expects the FAA will certificate both narrowbody types this year.

Still, the pending status of those three critical programmes add up to a bit of uncertainty for Boeing, at least raising the spectre that it might need to reset some timelines.

On the flip side, put aside the 777-9, Max 7 and Max 10 programmes for a moment, and Boeing seems to be firing on most cylinders.

It is now producing 42 737s and eight 787s monthly, and within a year plans to bring both programmes to the maximum production capacity possible at their respective production sites: 47 monthly on the 737 and 10 monthly on the 787. Boeing intends to deliver 500 737s this year.

To raise rates further, Boeing needs more production space. And that space is on the way, with Boeing soon planning to open a second 737 line in Everett and now building a second 787 assembly site in North Charleston.

Unrelated to Boeing, FlightGlobal’s team this week tracked investigations into two accidents – a Bombardier business jet that crashed days ago while taking off from Bangor during a blizzard, and last year’s Black Hawk-CRJ700 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National airport.

Investigators have yet to reveal much about the Bangor crash – though David Kaminski-Morrow has reported interesting context.

As for the collision, investigators on 27 January released a video rendering revealing just how difficult it would have been for the CRJ700’s pilots to see the Black Hawk, and vice versa. See Ryan Finnerty’s coverage.