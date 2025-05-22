How business aviation tackles its public image, sustainability and diversity were among the topics to dominate the new look EBACE show in Geneva.

The issues were debated during a series wide-ranging panel discussions on the Flight Daily News Stage at this year’s show.

As a sector, business aviation remains under the public microscope, fighting perception – particularly within Europe – that private jets are environmentally-destructive toys of the rich. While there is a temptation to take a discrete approach and not attract attention, Alex Durand, chief executive of UK-based Saxon Air, argued: “We need to be willing to take the criticism. We need to argue our way through it and restate our case.”

Tied to business aviation’s image problem is how it advances the sector’s effort to operate more sustainably. In this regard, operators remain frustrated at the slow progress in the development - and cost - of its key pathway to net-zero emissions, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

“We would like more SAF because that is the way forward and that is what we need for the environment,” said Sophie Lesnoff, Signature Aviation area director mainland Europe. But she added: “It is too expensive, it’s as simple as that. We provide it in many locations, and we struggle still to sell it.”

Promoting diversity and inclusion is another key challenge for the sector.

“I think it’s massively important that our industry represents our society,” said Julie Black, head of UK executive charter Hunt & Palmer.

While noting progress, she said there is still work to do in terms of increasing female representation in business aviation. “There is no doubt that aviation remains a very male-dominated industry, and we can skirt about that as much as we like, but that remains evident whether it be on the flight-deck, on the trading floor or in the hangar,” she said.

“I do feel women have to try a harder in our space, but the push is getting a little easier. [But] there are less women in the boardroom, and we’ve got a lot of making up to on that level to do.”

Inside the cabin, executives cited the importance of reliable in-flight connectivity – noting it has now become almost an aircraft on ground (AOG) issue given the high expectations of business aviation users.

Lufthansa Technik vice-president sales, VIP & special aircraft services Fabian Nagel meanwhile highlighted the innovation that can be delivered to the business aviation market. “VIP aviation is a lot of the time the incubator for innovation,” he said.