In terms of big headline news, the Singapore air show always suffers in comparison to the Dubai show, which takes place the preceding November.

Driven by the demands of the Gulf mega carriers, the Dubai event is usually marked by a glut of orders, which are hard to erase from recent memory.

Sure, the Asia-Pacific has significant airline players – Cathay Pacific, Qantas and SIA, to name but three – but they tend not to link their orders to the big local show in quite the same way.

On top of which, the Singapore event comes right at the start of the calendar year, when all concerned are still recovering from the end of the last.

So, it should come as little surprise that the two commercial aircraft orders announced on the first day of Singapore were relatively small: 10 Boeing 737 Max 8s for Air Cambodia, plus 10 options, and eight ATRs – a mix of 72- and 42-600s – for Malaysia’s Air Borneo.

Notably, both deals were not 100% new, having been finalised in late 2025 – indeed, the Boeing commitment was attributed in its December figures to an undisclosed customer.

A third order, disclosed on the second day, for four A321neos from Tigerair Taiwan was new, albeit heavily trailed in December 2025.

Similarly, Embraer made a pair of announcements covering its military product portfolio, but neither was a new order: in both cases, it revealed the identity of previously undisclosed customers for the C-390 transport and A-29 Super Tucano turboprop-single.

While the A-29 saw repeat business as the Philippine air force returned for another six of the light-attack aircraft, the C-390 deal involved new customer Uzbekistan taking an undisclosed quantity of aircraft – thought to be two units – for transport and humanitarian missions.

It marks the first sale of the C-390 in Central Asia as Embraer continues its hot steak with the jet-powered type.

Elsewhere, Chinese airframer Comac also scored a six-unit order for its C909 regional jet, albeit on this occasion in an aerial fire-fighting guise.

But of course, orders are not the only measure of a show’s success or value. And there were other announcements, for instance Airbus, CFM International and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore agreed to work together to study the impact of open-fan engines, as well as other technologies from CFM’s RISE demonstrator programme, on airport operations.

The agreement paves the way for operational testing at either Changi or Seletar airport in Singapore.

There is also a world beyond the show’s confines, Rolls-Royce choosing the Friday before the event to announce it was ready to begin rolling out the latest durability enhancement package step for its Trent 1000 engine.