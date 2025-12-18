On the face of it, the idea of exploiting formation flight to reduce fuel burn and emissions is anathema to fundamental principles of commercial air transport.

Not only does it involve reducing separation – even over the ocean, where lack of surveillance previously demanded wide safety margins – but the concept also relies on deliberately placing one aircraft in the wake trail of another.

And these considerations are just the basics. Once-reliable satellite-based navigation systems, crucial to accurate surveillance, are vulnerable to jamming or spoofing.

But the lure of potential 5% fuel savings on long-haul routes, through wake-energy retrieval, is sufficient for Airbus – buoyed by the EU-funded GEESE initiative – to plot a further chapter of flight tests under its fello’fly programme.

While the theory of replicating migratory birds might be borne out by such tests, the practice is an entirely different proposition.

Away from the strictly-controlled test environment is the less-predictable world of day-to-day airline operations, to whose quirks any precision rendezvous would have to cater.

This would mean identifying compatible flights on similar long-haul routes which meet suitable timing criteria and which are being conducted with complementary aircraft types.

Even if these elements align on paper, airlines are hardly likely to adopt a position of altruism towards a competing carrier. In a migrating flock the leader of a V-formation changes to share the workload – does such manoeuvring in close proximity easily translate to airliners?

Which raises the issue of whether specialised crew and air traffic controller training will be required, alongside the obvious need for centralised co-ordination, enhanced safety procedures, and regulatory approval. And whether all of this can be achieved without forcing dedicated equipment expenditure upon the subset of candidate airlines that might benefit.

Although the prospect of fuel saving – and its natural companion, lower carbon emissions – is enough to attract airlines’ attention, the widespread adoption of formation flying will demand safe resolution of complex issues in a manner that doesn’t outweigh the incentive. Or the ambition to fly like geese will wind up a dead duck.