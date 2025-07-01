For the leading air forces eyeing the introduction of sixth-generation combat aircraft and collaborative unmanned systems, control of the skies and the ability to seamlessly manage complex operations will prove every bit as important in gaining an edge as that exotic new hardware.

With such a shift in mind, the US Department of Defense (DoD) is looking to axe a planned acquisition of new airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system jets, fearing that they will be too vulnerable to survive in a conflict against a near-peer adversary like China or Russia.

Rather than proceed with a development of the Boeing 737NG-based E-7A Wedgetail to replace the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) 707-derived E-3 airborne warning and control system assets, the Pentagon wants to “span the globe” from the sanctuary of space.

But is the ambition to field an in-orbit capability to monitor the skies – including being able to detect stealthy threats – close to becoming a technological reality?

In a report published on 26 June, the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies cautions: “While space-based sensors deliver tremendous value, relying solely on them risks disaster in a conflict against a near-peer force wielding anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons.”

Both China and Russia already possess ASAT technologies, the report’s authors note.

“A balanced, layered strategy combining space-, air- and ground-based moving target indication offers redundancy and resiliency, reducing losses in coverage due to enemy attacks,” they add.

A US decision to walk away from the E-7 would come as bad news for Boeing, with the DoD also having highlighted significant delays and cost increases to a two-aircraft rapid prototyping activity as influencing its thinking. The USAF’s plan was to eventually acquire a 26-strong fleet of the surveillance assets.

Australia, South Korea and Turkey already operate the Wedgetail, while a troubled acquisition by the UK is expected to deliver delayed operational capability from 2026.

In another surprise twist, Northrop Grumman could stand to benefit from the DoD’s rethink, via a potential order for more E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes. Optimised for use from US Navy (USN) aircraft carriers, the type could backfill for depleted AEW&C capability, and perform battle management services in combination with space-based sensors.

Notably, it is unclear quite how the twin-turboprop model has been assessed to be any more survivable in a combat scenario than the modified Boeing narrowbody.

Saab also stands to gain from a loss of momentum on the E-7 programme, which had been enjoying a new lease of life thanks to the USAF’s interest.

Already counting the United Arab Emirates and Sweden as customers for its GlobalEye system, the company was in mid-June buoyed by the announcement of a potential deal with France. A current operator of aged E-3Fs, Paris aims to field up to four of the heavily modified Bombardier Global 6500 airframes.

Meanwhile, the DoD’s pending budget request for fiscal year 2026 is expected to move ahead with the development of Boeing’s F-47 fighter for the USAF, but to approve only a trickle of funding for the USN’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter project, deferring a launch decision.

And commitments announced alongside NATO’s annual summit in The Hague included UK plans to buy at least 12 Lockheed Martin F-35As, and a further expansion to a pooled operating model for alliance members using the Airbus Defence & Space A330 multi-role tanker transport.

Elsewhere, Seoul has announced a second 20-unit order for the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter, and Sweden is eyeing potential future capability updates for its incoming fleet of Saab Gripen Es.

You can keep up to date with all our coverage by regularly visiting our defence landing page.