Cathay Pacific Group has ordered 14 more Boeing 777-9s, marking its first aircraft purchase with the North American airframer in almost 12 years.

The Hong Kong-based group exercised its purchase rights for the additional aircraft, bringing its total commitments to 35 777-9s, which will make it one of the largest operators of the type in Asia-Pacific.

The deal – valued at around $8.1 billion at list prices – also includes options for seven more 777-9s, says the group.

It expects the first GE Aerospace GE9X-powered widebody jet from the fresh order to be delivered by 2034. The 777X programme has faced multiple production delays, with service entry timelines frequently shifted to the right. In its latest fleet update, Cathay says it expects to take delivery of the first 777-9 in 2027.

The new 777-9s, which will come with new cabin products, will replace Cathay’s fleet of 777-300ERs. As of end-June, the Oneworld operator has 35 -300ERs in service.

“The aircraft will enable future growth and progressively replace a portion of the company’s existing fleet of long-haul widebody aircraft. They will principally serve the company’s long-haul destinations while also serving selected regional destinations,” states Cathay in a stock exchange filing.

Cathay’s last order with Boeing was in December 2013, for an initial batch of 21 777-9s. Since then, Cathay Group has ordered Airbus aircraft – including A320neo-family jets, as well as the A350 and A330neo – as part of long-term fleet renewal efforts.

The aircraft commitment was announced alongside Cathay’s half-year results, which saw the group post an operating profit of HK$5.9 billion ($752 million), a 1.5% decline year on year

Revenue for the six-month period rose about 9.5% to HK$54.3 billion, outpaced by a 10.7% rise in operating costs to HK$48.4 billion.

The group – comprising mainline operator Cathay and low-cost unit HK Express – notes that while passenger volumes increased, yields continued to decline with the return of capacity to market.