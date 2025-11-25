A new term landed on the aerospace scene last week: “certification tourism”.

It was uttered by the chair of air taxi developer Vertical Aerospace in reference – not in a good way – to two competitors’ plans to begin operations in the United Arab Emirates before achieving Federal Aviation Administration certifications.

“These US competitors seem to now be pursuing a strategy of what I call ‘certification tourism’, which is not really a great idea,” chair Domhnal Slattery said on 19 November. “If something goes wrong, that is going to be a black-swan day for all of these new technologies.”

Slattery does not name firms, but everyone listening knew he meant Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation, which have set sights on beginning operations in the UAE next year under local approvals. The companies say flying there will provide a structured means of evaluating their aircraft and insist they will not compromise safety.

The plans caused a stir from the start, with some observers quietly questioning the prudence of putting UAE regulators ahead of agencies like the FAA and EASA. Others find the plans reasonable, assuming flights are limited and closely overseen.

Slattery makes clear the issue divides even air taxi developers. Vertical is taking the conventional route of first securing UK and European certifications.

“Jurisdictions want to be at the forefront of urban air mobility, which I applaud,” he says. “But they do not have the competencies, capabilities and resources to certify an aircraft.”

Beneath the debate lies cold economic truths facing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developers. Nearly all have fallen significantly behind on certification, while burning hundreds of millions of dollars annually and generating little to no revenue.

Designs are unproven. Certifications are not guaranteed. Coffers are draining. And investors are demanding results.

As such, firms are doing everything to speed up approvals – or to at least show progress – including seeking approvals outside the USA and Europe.

“It’s a natural outcome,” Marc Allen, chief executive of privately held hybrid-electric fixed-wing aircraft developer Electra said on 19 November.

Allen says publicly traded firms – which include Archer, Joby, Vertical and others that went public during the heady easy-money pandemic period – face particularly acute pressure from investors.

He urges caution, saying, “Impatience is not a winning attribute for anybody in aerospace”.

Of course, there is no guarantee Archer or Joby will actually receive UAE approvals as quick as they hope.

But if the flights do begin before FAA certification, the strategies could possibly prove genius – or they could become a textbook cautionary tale. That’s how much is at stake.