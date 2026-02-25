Listening to top Safran and GE Aerospace executives, you’d think the partners have absolutely no doubt the next narrowbody aircraft engine offered by their CFM International joint venture will be the open-rotor powerplant being developed under the RISE programme.

After all, the partners – which jointly own CFM – have repeatedly said they are all-in on RISE, touting the open-rotor architecture as enabling fuel-efficiency gains that traditional ducted turbofans cannot match. Airbus has thrown its support behind the concept, envisioned as powering new narrowbody jets coming to market in the mid-to-late 2030s.

Such bluster aside, it is increasingly clear CFM’s owners are hedging their bets, with Reuters reporting on 12 February that the engine maker is also studying a new “Advanced Ducted” turbofan.

As FlightGlobal’s Dominic Perry reports, team CFM has downplayed the significance of the programme, with Safran chief executive Olivier Andries describing the effort as a prudent means of preparing “for any scenario”.

CFM remains “very confident that the open-fan is the most-rewarding configuration in terms of fuel burn”, he adds.

Last year, FlightGlobal directly asked GE Aerospace if it was working on a new ducted engine alongside RISE. Executives declined to say. But they did hedge a bit, noting that technologies developed under RISE – such as higher-pressure cores, new materials and a hybrid-electric component – will be applicable to other architectures.

It should come as no surprise CFM has quietly kept one foot in the ducted-fan realm while publicly raving about RISE. Keeping options open is critical, especially considering open-fan technical challenges and uncertainty about demand for such an engine.

The inescapable fact is that today’s new turbofans – CFM’s Leap and Pratt & Whitney’s GTF – have suffered widespread durability problems, partly a consequence of the same features that make them more efficient than prior models: operating hotter and at higher pressures. Pratt says disruptions caused by its global GTF recall will continue to end-decade.

Boeing and Airbus and their customers are the ones feeling the pain, with Airbus calling out GTF shortages – exacerbated by durability problems – as prompting it to extend its timeline for ramping A320neo production.

No wonder leaders would hesitate to toss all their chips into the open-fan basket. The CEO of lessor AerCap last year said he did not even want to hear about novel next-generation engines until problems with current models are addressed.

Even Boeing appears unconvinced; its executives have previously questioned the open-fan’s true fuel efficiency benefits. Many observers expect the US aircraft maker, still reeling from years of quality problems, will ultimately opt for a convention ducted engine – the less risky choice – for its next narrowbody jet.

And if CFM is wise to consider alternative options, so too is prime competitor P&W, which has done just that.

While publicly insisting its next narrowbody jet engine will be a conventional ducted GTF variant, P&W owner RTX has quietly filed patents related to open-rotor technologies.

P&W described this work as “ongoing efforts to explore new propulsion technology”. But it added that the studies reinforced its “conviction that the second-generation ducted GTF engine architecture remains the right path forward”.