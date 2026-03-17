China is aggressively expanding its ability to assemble and deliver new tactical military aircraft, including hundreds of the latest stealth fighters.

That is the conclusion of a research analyst in Washington, DC, who used commercially available satellite imagery to track activity at several key hubs for China’s state-owned aerospace conglomerate – the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, or AVIC.

J. Michael Dahm, a senior fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, says that since 2021 AVIC has added some 278,700 sq m (3 million sq ft) of manufacturing space at the Chengdu plant that assembles China’s fifth-generation J-20 air superiority fighter.

“Looking back at commercial satellite imagery and substantial infrastructure improvements support the assessment that the Chengdu plant has increased its capacity and could be producing as many as 100 J-20s per year,” says Dahm, who presented his findings at the 2026 Air & Space Forces Association’s Warfare Symposium in February.

Other estimates, including one by the Royal United Services Institute, put China’s 2025 J-20 production figure at 120 aircraft.

Similar expansions are underway at other AVIC sites, including development of a new factory in Shenyang that satellite imagery suggests will include over 370,000 sq m of manufacturing space, complete with a dedicated 3,660m (12,000ft)-long runway.

This site, it is hypothesised, will assemble the new Shenyang J-35 and J-35A fifth-generation fighters – China’s answer to the American Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter – respectively for the People’s Liberation Army Navy and People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

A separate 93,000 sq m expansion is underway at the Changhe Aircraft Industries plant that assembles military helicopters, including attack and heavy-lift transport varieties. That represents a 30% increase in capacity.

Between the three sites in Chengdu, Shenyang and Changhe, AVIC is adding more than 743,000 sq m of space, presumably to support additional aircraft production.

“Those 8 million square feet are more than the entire F-35 manufacturing complex in Fort Worth, Texas,” Dahm says.

Meanwhile, the existing AVIC assembly line in Shenyang is continuing to deliver fourth-generation models, including the J-15 and J-16 fighters.

“Starting next year AVIC will have the capacity to produce 300-400 fourth- and fifth-generation fighters per year for the PLA,” Dahm says.

Beijing may not opt to make use of that full cap, but Dahm predicts a minimum output of at least 250 aircraft per year.

By contrast, Lockheed is currently assembling F-35s at a rate of 156 jets per year, while the company’s F-16 Block 70/72 production line has a maximum capacity of 48 aircraft per year, with 16 delivered in both 2024 and 2025.

Boeing is ramping toward producing the F-15EX at a rate of 24 jets per year.

France’s Dassault Aviation delivered 26 Rafale fighters in 2025, with annual output of the type rising towards a target of 44.

If it makes use of all its new production capacity, Dahm says China will have the largest fighter force on the planet by 2029. That comes as Beijing is also expanding its fleet of aircraft carriers and maturing its ability to conduct air operations from those naval vessels.

So what will China do with all that firepower?

The obvious answer is be ready to mount an operation to forcibly integrate Taiwan, whether via a protracted blockade or a cross-strait assault.

However, Dahm predicts that Beijing might also do what Washington does with its vast arsenal of combat jets and carriers: project power globally.

“We’re going to start seeing China’s air force in other parts of the world,” Dahm says. “We’re going to be challenged in other places, not just the Taiwan Strait.”

Beijing also could place increased emphasis on securing export orders for its most advanced models.

Washington, meanwhile, is firmly focused on another narrow waterway of great strategic importance: the Strait of Hormuz.

The air war launched against Iran by the US and Israel has entered its third week, with little sign of a rapprochement between the three belligerents.

The campaign is showing both the strengths and limitations of airpower in combat. In our new FlightGlobal Focus podcast episode, we review some the war’s major developments and compare Operation Epic Fury to other air-heavy military actions from the past.

Elsewhere, FlightGlobal was in Rome as Leonardo chief executive Roberto Cingolani outlined the Italian company’s ambitious five-year industrial plan, and revealed a near-term flight-test activity during which its M-346 light attack fighter will command the operation of two uncrewed fighters produced by Baykar Technologies.

As always, you can find all our coverage by visiting FlightGlobal’s dedicated defence landing page.