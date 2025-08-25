China’s armed forces have yet to prove themselves in a modern war. Hopefully they never will. What cannot be disputed, however, is that the Communist Party’s military is unmatched at staging parades, rivalled only by North Korea.

On 3 September China will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with an epic parade of armed might.

Dressed in a Mao suit, ruler Xi Jinping will sternly preside over vehicles of every type and countless ranks of goose-stepping troops. As a fan of the Hammer March in The Wall, FlightGlobal will be captivated – though the Pink Floyd film probably had better music.

Grim-faced ground forces aside, our eyes will be skyward as the parade will also feature an aerial armada and, if we’re lucky, some new aircraft.

China’s last big military parade, in October 2019, saw some impressive capabilities trotted out. The Xian H-6N bomber made its official debut, showing off its aerial refuelling probe and a concavity underneath its fuselage for an air-launched ballistic missile. Images of this year’s parade rehearsals show it will be back again.

In a not-so-subtle nod to the H-6N’s role as a strategic bomber, the type – carrying CJ-10K cruise missiles under its wings – will appear alongside a Y-20U tanker with its centreline refuelling hose extended.

Observers will watch for the long-rumoured H-20 stealth bomber, China’s answer to the Northrop Grumman B-2 and B-21. Unlike other new Chinese types there have been few hints about H-20 testing.

The Chengdu J-20, a star of the 2019 parade, is set to appear again. Also appearing will be an updated version of the Y-20 strategic airlifter powered by high-bypass WS-20 engines.

On the ground, several large, unmanned combat aircraft have also been spotted on floats.

The show may even have an important naval aviation element. Tests have been underway with the electromagnetic launch system on CNS Fujian, China’s third aircraft carrier. Chinese TV reports hint that a J-15T has successfully launched from the ship.

Any Fujian footage would almost certainly be pre-recorded, since the chance — however remote — of a J-15T tumbling into the sea is not something parade choreographers would risk.

In any case, carrier aviation will make an appearance. The J-15 is slated to appear during the parade, and the Xian KJ-600, the airborne early warning and control aircraft due for service aboard Fujian, will make its public debut. The type, which closely resembles the Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye, has conducted test flights for years.

There will also be a vast flotilla of helicopters carrying banners bearing lines drawn from state propaganda.

Whatever flies (or rolls) across Tiananmen Square, the real goal is not military utility, but the projection of power and control.

