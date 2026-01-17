British Airways and Air France simultaneously put the BAC-Aerospatiale Concorde into commercial service exactly 50 years ago, but doubt over prospects to resurrect supersonic flight persist despite ambitious aerospace programmes and some impressive research accomplishments.

While the Mach 2 airliner initially attracted interest from multiple major airlines, the sonic shockwave that accompanied its ability to slash long-haul flight times – combined with the punishing fuel and maintenance costs, and its limited seat capacity – meant its technological achievements never translated into commercial success.

Concorde survived pessimism, scepticism and regret to enter service on 21 January 1976. ’The Future Begins Today’ declared a British Airways advertisement, but it was a future that comprised just 14 operational aircraft, split equally with Air France, confined to a handful of routes, primarily transatlantic, to shield those on the ground from its disruptive sonic boom.

For a realistic successor to Concorde to emerge, the aerospace industry must find an economical way around the immutable laws of physics.

NASA is evaluating, with its X-59 research aircraft, the potential for aerodynamics to distribute and dilute the shockwave, through such features as an unusually long nose, contoured design, and overhead engine.

Overhead propulsion is similarly incorporated into the proposed Russian Strizh civil demonstrator, which would use modified intakes and engines developed for combat aircraft.

US developer Boom Supersonic has pursued a different strategy, focusing on Mach cut-off, a phenomenon through which shockwaves refract away from the ground.

While its creation and operation of a supersonic test aircraft, the XB-1, is undeniably remarkable, its flagship programme – the Overture, a Mach 1.7 passenger airliner – is a colossal development challenge in comparison.

Boom has naturally cheered the US government’s effort to repeal a ban on civil supersonic flight; the ‘Supersonic Aviation Modernization Act’ bill passed through the House transport committee in December.

But this political step doesn’t reduce the technical complexity. Boom’s diversion in courting the AI industry, and its thirst for electrical power, as a prelude to Overture’s engine development, perhaps illustrates that the journey to breaking the sound barrier, half a century after Concorde, ironically remains a slow one.