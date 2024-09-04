The Indian government has cleared the acquisition of 240 AL-31F engines to power the country’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet.

The deal is valued at Rs260 billion ($3.1 billion), with the engines to be delivered over an eight-year period from 2025, according to the country’s defence ministry.

The Cabinet Committee of Security approved the deal on 2 September.

The ministry notes that the engines will be assembled by the Koraput division of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), with 54% of components produced locally. The balance will be sourced from Russia, with which India still retains close defence ties.

“The Su-30MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically significant [aircraft of the Indian Air Force,” says the ministry.

“The supply of these aeroengines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.”

The AL-31F news follows a June announcement that HAL had signed a memorandum of understanding with GE Aerospace for the potential production of F414 engines in India.

The US powerplants are destined for use in the developmental Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 single-engined fighter. GE’s F404 powers the LCA Mk1, which is in service with the Indian air force.

The Saturn AL-31 family of engines, originally developed during the Cold War, powers the Su-27/30 family of fighters.